OXFORD, Ala. – SIUE softball freshman Alyssa Heren (Saline, Michigan) has been named second team All-Ohio Valley Conference and a member of the All-Newcomer team.

Heren was honored at a Tuesday evening banquet preceding the OVC Tournament, which begins Wednesday. Fourth-seeded SIUE's first opponent is UT Martin at 3 p.m.

The Cougar outfielder led the team in numerous offensive categories, including runs scored (29), triples (4), home runs (7), extra-base hits (18), total bases (80), slugging percentage (.530) and on-base percentage (.359). She holds a .291 batting average and is tied for the team lead in hits with 44.

Her four triples is the most by an SIUE player in the Division I era and the most since Courtney Mall hit four during the national championship season in 2007. She also is the first freshman to lead the team in home runs since Alex McDavid hit three to lead SIUE during the 2012 season.

Heren has started all 47 games for the Cougars in left field. She has 75 putouts, one outfield assist and no errors.

Below is the complete list of OVC honorees.

2016 All-Ohio Valley Conference Softball Teams

FIRST TEAM

P - Whitney Gillespie (Jacksonville State)

P - Hayley Flynn (Eastern Kentucky)

P - Jessica Wireman (Eastern Illinois)

C - Jamie McGuire (Jacksonville State)

IF - Jordan Bullock (Jacksonville State)

IF - Danielle Liermann (Austin Peay)

IF - Shelbey Miller (Murray State)

IF - Savannah Carpenter (Southeast Missouri)

OF - Ella Denes (Jacksonville State)

OF - Emily Woodruff (Jacksonville State)

OF - Paige Murphy (Eastern Kentucky)

UTIL/DP - Emily Church (Jacksonville State)

SECOND TEAM

P - Danielle Liberatore (Tennessee Tech)

P - Taylor West (Jacksonville State)

P - Mason Robinson (Murray State)

C - Robyn Leighton (Morehead State)

IF - Jessica Twaddle (Murray State)

IF - Kylie Bennett (Eastern Illinois)

IF - Rachel Minogue (Eastern Kentucky)

IF - Krislyn Campos (Eastern Kentucky)

OF - April Markowski (Eastern Illinois)

OF - Sarah Fobbs (Eastern Kentucky)

OF - Alyssa Heren (SIUE)

OF - Kayla Joyce (Eastern Kentucky)

OF - Carly Gonzales (UT Martin)

UTIL/DP - Katie Warrick (UT Martin)

ALL-NEWCOMER

Danielle Liermann (Austin Peay)

Alyssa Heren (SIUE)

Katie Warrick (UT Martin)

Emily Church (Jacksonville State)

Rachel Minogue (Eastern Kentucky)

Kacy Acree (Austin Peay)

Anna Chisolm (Jacksonville State)

Allison Rager (Morehead State)

Hannah Clark (Eastern Kentucky)

Kayla Bear (Eastern Illinois)

Hayley Baker (Belmont)

Leah Kesel (Murray State)

2016 OVC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ella Denes, Jacksonville State

2016 OVC PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Whitney Gillespie, Jacksonville State

2016 OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Danielle Liermann, Austin Peay

2016 OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Jana McGinnis, Jacksonville State

