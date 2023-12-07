BETHALTO - Alyssa Abernathy is a community member in every sense of the word. The Civic Memorial senior already knows what it means to do her civic duty.

For her accomplishments, Alyssa Abernathy is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Abernathy has an impressive academic record. She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the Math Honor Society Mu Alpha Theta. She stays busy between her extracurriculars and community involvement, but Abernathy always finds time to study and has made the high honor roll every semester since she was a freshman.

She is also an accomplished athlete. This is Abernathy’s 14th season as a competitive dancer, and she competed on Civic Memorial’s game and competition dance teams for several years. She has been named an IHSA Scholar Athlete for her academics at school and success at her dance studio, where she also teaches recreational classes and guides the younger dancers on her team.

Abernathy’s skill as a role model is also on full display at Civic Memorial, as she has been a Freshmentor for two years and regularly works with underclassmen to build their academic and social skills as they transition into high school. She also regularly volunteers as a member of the community service club Eagle Nation Community Outreach.

Her leadership is often demonstrated on the Homecoming Committee and yearbook staff. She was also a member of the homecoming court as a freshman maid of honor during her ninth-grade year. Abernathy currently serves on the Riverbend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee, where she works with other students and community leaders to improve the Riverbend region, and she has received a scholarship through the Growth Association before. This will likely be the first of many scholarships Abernathy receives as she prepares to start college next year.

“After graduation, I plan to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in education,” she said. “I am not sure on which school yet, but I have narrowed it down to a few that I will be choosing between soon. I hope to one day become a kindergarten teacher.”

Congratulations to Alyssa for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

