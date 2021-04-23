TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - SIUE track and field competed at the Gibson Invitational Friday and Saturday.

SIUE WOMEN'S HIGHLIGHTS

--Aly Goff broke the school record Friday night in the 5000 (17:05.22). The previous record was held by former SIUE assistant coach and future Olympic marathon trials competitor Kayla Brown who ran 17:05.42 during the 2010 season.

--For a fourth consecutive meet, Goff set a PR in the 1500 (4:35.94), placing sixth in a field of 50 competitors

--Catherine Jakich set a new personal best in the hammer (150-9)

--Lejla Hajderovic posted a new PR in the 200 (26.24)

--Kassidy Dexheimer posted a season PR in the 5000 (17:57.91)

--Savannah Sullivan set a team best n the javelin (90-8)

--Kailah Carter broke the one minute barrier for the first time as a collegiate in the 400 (59.18)

--Kassidy Dexheimer earned fifth in the steeplechase (11:33.98)

FROM HEAD COACH MARCUS EVANS

"Our women's team had an awesome weekend which started with Aly's 5k school record. For Aly to run faster than Kayla Brown is a big benchmark for our program. I was on the team with Kayla and know how hard she worked. I know Aly has that same dedication. She not only broke the 5k record but came back the next day and PR'd in the 1500. She is in incredible shape."

"Catherine had a great hammer competition topping her best ever throw. It's easy to root for Catherine because she shows up and does the work. She is an athlete that everyone follows her example.

"We are really excited for Kailah Carter for her 400m too. She executed a great race and got rewarded with great college PR.

"Leijla had a great run in the 200m running our fastest time on the team and getting a personal best."

