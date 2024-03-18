GODFREY - The Always Late TV Movie Awards and Festival will return to Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) on March 23 and 24, 2024.

The festival invites filmmakers from around the world to present their independent works to audiences throughout the day on March 23. An awards ceremony on March 24 will honor the actors, directors, producers and others involved in the filmmaking process.

“The Always Late TV Movie Awards is a fun, colorful, come-as-you-are film festival that showcases excellence in independent film,” said Kevin Edwards, director of the event. “I couldn’t be happier to bring this event to my alma mater, Lewis and Clark Community College.”

The film screenings start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, and will continue throughout the day at Hatheway Hall on the LCCC campus. Attendees can also enjoy an improv comedy workshop from 3–5 p.m. that day. On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the Steve Ewing Band will perform starting at 4 p.m. until the red carpet begins at 5:45 p.m. The awards show will start at 7 p.m. and feature 21 awards.

Bella Torregrossa, an actress who will be presenting multiple awards, said she is “super stoked” to be involved in the festival for its second year. She said people are traveling from as far as California, Washington and Japan to attend.

“There’s so much that’s going to happen. I’m so excited,” Torregrossa said. “I think we hit a home run last year and I think we’ll hit another one this year.”

The festival is free and open to the public. For more information about the Always Late TV and Movie Awards and Festival, visit their official website at AlwaysLateTV.com.

