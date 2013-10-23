Cliff Roberts, CEO, of Always Green Recycling, will address the local business community, on Friday, October 25, 2013 at Riverbender.com Community Center at 2 PM and 4 PM. He'll talk about how customized recycling services can efficiently save money and improve our environment.

Always Green Recycling contracts with businesses to remove recyclable materials, by providing on-site pickups for single stream recycling (paper, plastic, aluminum and cardboard) as well as, glass recycling and compost.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hospitals, other medical facilities, schools, colleges and libraries produce paper waste, even secure documents, which can be delivered to a recycling center and transformed into many different paper containing products.

Every business is different, so services are customized to meet our each individual customer's needs. Whether you work in one office in a building, or own the whole building, or own a bar or restaurant, Always Green Recycling has developed ways to meet your individual requirements while making recycling easy and successful.

More like this: