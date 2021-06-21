Granite City High School Alumni Spotlight: James Rooney '96 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - 1996 Granite City High School graduate James Rooney had a desire to serve his country. Now a Detective with the New York Police Department, Rooney spent five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, first joining the infantry as a back rifleman. He was selected to join the honor guard in Washington D. C. and join the U.S. Silent Drill Platoon, and then worked under the Clinton and Bush presidency at the West Wing. Detective Rooney was a St. Louis City Marshall from 2003-06, and joined the New York City Police Department in 2006. He has worked in South Bronx, Street Narcotics, Gang Squad, was promoted to detective, and currently on NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s staff. Article continues after sponsor message Detective Rooney's message to the GCHS Class of 2021 - "Congratulations and never forget your home." VIDEO INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/V_IPY871GA8 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip