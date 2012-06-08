Alton Little Theater is sponsoring a summer program for youths 13-17 that will culminate in eight performances of BYE BYE BIRDIE. Director, Elizabeth Enloe held auditions in late April and 42 local young talents will appear in the production, which will run July 26-29 and August 2-5. Students auditioned from local communities around the entire Riverbend area and no student was denied the opportunity to participate in what is hoped-to-be an annual event. Tuition for the Summer program was set at $25 but ALT members offered to sponsor families with limited funds or more than one child participating and so far a few performers will accept sponsorship.

All of the performers will have a chance to learn about Technical aspects of Musical Theater and have additional opportunities to participate in workshops held on Saturdays by other ALT Season Directors and technical staff. Kevin Frakes will work with students on Stagecraft and Jeff Pruett and Andy Krumreich will conduct lighting design classes and sound engineering classes throughout the eight week schedule of rehearsals.

On June 16th and June 23rd, Director Emeritus, Diana Enloe will conduct workshops on audition skills, Improvisation, and performance enhancement in classes called "So You Want To Be a Star?" and "The Hard Work of Making It Look Easy". On June 30th Lee Cox and Toni Fry Hilgert will offer a class on "Developing a Character & A Costume" and on July 14th, Jean Heil will cover "The Real Action Backstage" as she helps to prepare the kids for technical and dress rehearsals. Unfortunately, this summer, the workshops are limited to those students participating in the full eight week program. Liz Enloe is hoping that 8-18 MORE students will be interested in signing up for Technical roles and interested students can contact the theater by email at: altonlittletheater@ymail.com or call Liz at: 618-791-5343 in early June.

The ALT Board of Directors is also encouraging students who may be interested in participating throughout the year or next summer to submit a letter of interest to PO Box 156 , Alton,Illinois 62002. ALT's office manager, Laura Shansey will comprise a summary of student's interest and all the ALT Directors are invested in presenting future workshops. Much more information will be on-line about tickets and reservations and Advance Production Photos will be taken mid-July. Call Lee Cox at 462-3205 for additional information or interviews about all the new programs at Alton Little Theater.

