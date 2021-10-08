ALTON - Alton Little Theater is expanding its line-up of concerts and booking Regional and National Tours in their venue. Their goal is to bring an array of entertainment offerings for the whole family with accessible pricing and a very safe venue.

The community theater just hosted a weekend of comedy shows and an HBO-taping, featuring Jesse Taylor of St. Louis. On Friday, November 5th the showplace will offer up a "Comedy Variety Show," bringing Las Vegas performers, Neils Duinker and Jason Hudy, to the stage. Duinker and Hudy are two very engaging young men, touring the country after years of playing Vegas, on Disney Cruise ships, and in Dolly Parton’s "Theater in the Barn." In the aftermath of COVID, the award-winning duo decided to pack up their show and travel to each state, booking smaller venues and bringing entertainment to beach and river towns across the USA.

Neils Duinker is a 9-time Guinness World Record holder and just got awarded the "Juggler of the Decade" by the International Magician Society. Jason Hudy has been seen on Disney Cruise Lines and "The Late Show" on CBS, and recently returned from a 2-year engagement starring in "The Magic of Saipan" on the exclusive island in the South Pacific.

The long-time friends say they "loved putting together a Vegas-style show that the whole family can enjoy, and the goal is to bring to real life the things kids watch on You-Tube and help them create memories with their parents!" Their Variety show incorporates magic, juggling, feats of danger, and audience interaction for a family-friendly, non-stop, full-evening experience. This magical evening comes highly recommended by several vendors in Myrtle Beach and ALT’s good friend, Todd Oliver, who now has re-opened his own Theater in Branson,

The show will be on November 5th and begins at 7 pm. Tickets are discounted for those attending under 18: Adults $20/ Youth $15.

Call 618-462-3205 for Tickets or go online: www.altonlittletheater.org

Mark your calendars for two more big Las Vegas-style shows in December (’21) and April(’22), and a Dinner Theater "Spring Fling" in Early March. Check out ALT’s Website as the production team strives to bring the very best to the good folks living in the Riverbend.

