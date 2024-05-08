ALTON - Alton's boys tennis squad trounced Belleville West 8-1 to finish the season with a 7-8-1 record and 2-3 record in the Southwestern Conference play.

Parker Mayhew, Nate Bartlett, Nick Hanebutt and Alex Tuetken were double winners for the Redbirds. James McKeever and Luke Boyd were singles winners for the Redbirds.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was senior night for the Redbirds, who sent Mayhew, Boyd, McKeever, Bartlett, Hanebutt and Julian Brady out as winners.

Alton coach Jesse Macias said: "Our top four - Parker, Luke, James, and Nate - have carried this program since their freshman year and we appreciate all the time they put into the team. They work hard and support all their teammates.

"They put the team first and you can't ask for much more from players. But, we have won a lot with them so I'm really going to miss them."