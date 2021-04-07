ALTON - Alton’s Spring City-Wide Litter Clean-Up is taking place throughout the month of April. Over 45 organizations, businesses and clubs are confirmed to pick up litter in their adopted areas which cover the main thoroughfares in town, along with many individuals who will be cleaning up their neighborhoods.

The community is invited to pitch in on this important effort to clean up the streets; volunteers can simply pick up litter in their neighborhood and deposit it in their own trash & recycle bins. Bags and gloves provided by Madison County and safety vests provided by Granny's Uniforms Work Fashions & More will be available all month at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway (hours: Wed-Sat 10am-5pm, Sun Noon-4pm), and Maeva’s Coffee, located at 1320 Milton Rd. (hours: Mon-Sat 7am-7pm, Sun 8am-3pm).

To interact with others who are participating and receive guidance on areas that are in need of cleaning up, search for the Facebook group “Riverbend Trashtag Challenge”. Volunteers are encouraged to post before & after photos of the areas they clean up for a chance to win gift cards to Downtown Alton restaurants courtesy of Alton Main Street. Either post your photos on the group page, or on your personal page making sure to use the hashtag: #RiverbendTrashtagChallenge

The bi-annual cleanups are coordinated by Alton Main Street, which would like to thank the following groups for adopting areas: North Alton/Godfrey Business Council, Upper Alton Association, 100 Black Men of Alton, NAACP Alton Branch, Mississippi Landing Lofts, Rushmore, Ardent Mills, Illinois Natural History Survey, Jacoby Arts Center, Jennifer Bishop School of Dance, Sierra Club - Piasa Palisades Group, Wild Trak Bike Club, East End Improvement Association, Tammy Smith & Friends, Dunbar Lodge #97, Relief Society from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Alton Fire Department, Childrens' Tribe, Child's Play, Trinity's Way, YouthBuild AmeriCorps, Campbell’s Construction and Restoration, LuckyPets Pawsitive Pet Care, YWCA of Alton, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, L&C - Trailblazers Give Back, Rotary Club of the Riverbend, Middletown Neighbors, Junior League, GLAD (Girls Learning and Developing), Alton High School National Honors Society, Knights of Columbus #460, Arrow Signs, Club Paws, Alton Little Theater, Pride, Inc., Kiwanis Club of Alton-Godfrey, LCCC Student Sustainability Association, Alton High FCCLA - Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Marquette Catholic High School, Brown Street Baptist Church, Lifehouse Church, Principia College Students, and Imperial Manufacturing.



“Litter-free streets are essential for maintaining a high quality of life and instilling community pride while making our area attractive to visitors. To make this spring cleaning effort as successful as possible, we are making an appeal to service organizations, businesses, youth groups, and individuals to adopt sections of main thoroughfares in town and clean them up during this event and beyond if they are so inclined," said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. The Fall Clean-Up has been set for Saturday, September 11th when Alton Main Street plans to return to having registration stations throughout town.

For more information or to adopt an area that is in need of attention, please contact 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of Alton Main Street’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

