Alton's Senior Services Plus to Host Life-Saving Blood Drive
ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. Type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code SPP. Walk-ins are also welcome, although appointments are encouraged to help manage donor flow
About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS
Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.
