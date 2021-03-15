Alton's Rosie Brown Leads 'Sweep The Streets' Litter Collection Program In Fourth Ward
March 15, 2021 4:52 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Alton's Rosetta "Rosie" Brown and a group of volunteers were out this past Saturday in the Fourth Ward neighborhoods with her "Sweep the Streets" program.
"We were able to sweep and cleanup the streets," Brown said. "Let's stop the littering and take pride in our Fourth Ward neighborhoods."
Brown is one of the candidates for Fourth Ward aldermen in the upcoming April election.
