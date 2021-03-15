ALTON - Alton's Rosetta "Rosie" Brown and a group of volunteers were out this past Saturday in the Fourth Ward neighborhoods with her "Sweep the Streets" program.

"We were able to sweep and cleanup the streets," Brown said. "Let's stop the littering and take pride in our Fourth Ward neighborhoods."

Brown is one of the candidates for Fourth Ward aldermen in the upcoming April election.

