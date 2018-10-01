SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - This past Friday night was homecoming at Alton High and prior to the game the annual Alton High Homecoming Parade was held.

As normal, parades in Alton always are memorable and this year's homecoming parade was not an exception.

The Redbird colors were clearly shown through the entire parade, which was witnessed by many bystanders.

The parade made its way from the Alton Middle School parking lot to College, Elm and State Streets to Public School Stadium in Alton, arriving around 6 p.m. The route was definitely painted in red throughout. To top things off, Alton won the homecoming football game over Belleville East 21-9.

