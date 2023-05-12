BLOOMINGTON - Alton's Rayna Raglin qualified in three events, while Edwardsville had six individuals and all four of its relay teams go through to the IHSA Class 3A state track meet next weekend in the Bloomington Sectional, ran Thursday at Bloomington High School

Normal Community won the team championship with 89 points, with the Tigers in second at 85.5 points.

Chatham Glenwood was third with 54 points, O'Fallon came in fourth with 50.5 points and Danville completed the top five with 45 points. Alton was seventh at 34 points, Granite City placed eighth at 33 points and Collinsville was 15th with a single point

Six sprinters qualified in the 100 meters, with Katelyn Lehmen of Glenwood winning the race at 12.02 seconds with DeAndranay Chism of Belleville East second at 12.11 seconds. Third place went to Kortni Clark of O'Fallon at 12.25, Raglin was fourth at 12.26, Jazmin Clark of Normal Community was fifth at 12.38 seconds, and in sixth place was Deja Anderson of Springfield, who was in at 12.43 seconds, the last four meeting the qualifying standard to advance to state.

Deairra Spears of Collinsville had a time of 12.59 seconds, Naiesha Henry of Granite City came in at 13.07 seconds, and Edwardsville's Sarai Hopkins was in at 13.43 seconds.

Chism won the 200 meters with a time of 24.54 seconds, with Lehmen second at 24.88 and Raglin third, qualifying for state at 25.46 seconds. Lucy Klumpp of Granite was in at 26.00 seconds, Spears had a time of 26.14 seconds, and Edwardsville's Brooklynn Carr had a time of 27.21 seconds.

Normal Community's Allison Ince won the 400 meters at 55.21 seconds, with Lehman second at 56.74 seconds and Quincy's Anna Venvertioh qualifying with a third place time of 59.15 seconds. Morissa Stark of Alton came in at 1:04.93, Toby Hawkes of Collinsville had a time of 1:06.02 and Ma'Kayla Bonner of Granite City was in at 1:09.70.

In the 800 meters, qualifying for state were Ince at 2:14.80 and the Tigers' Riley Knoyle at 2:20.11. Alton's Chloe Miller had a time of 2:30.72, Lydia Harris of the Warriors was in at 2:33.75, and the Kahoks' Catalina Jimenez had a time of 2:39.00.

Emily Nuttall of Edwardsville won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:11.12, while second place went to Rachael Behrens of Glenwood at 5:17.73, with both runners moving on to state. Emilee Franklin of Granite City had a time of 5:37.17, the Redbirds' Monica Klockenkemper was in at 6:11.22, and Layla Grigsby of Collinsville had a time of 6:53.12.

Julie Bach of Normal Community West won the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:11.30, with the second qualifier being Ellie Bush of O'Fallon at 11:17.08, while the Tigers' Emma Patrick was in at 12:17.54.

In the hurdles races, the 100 meters was won by Nickiya Shields of Danville, coming in at 15.02 seconds, with Tania Boombo of the host Raiders at 15.33 seconds. Third place went to Da'Wyriah Blanchard of Belleville East at 15.65 seconds and Adara Martin of Edwardsville was fourth at 15.70 seconds, all four qualifying for state.

Promise Edwards of Alton had a time of 18.54 seconds, Collinsville's Mackenzie King was in at 19.09 seconds and Kyla Gearhardt of Granite had a time of 19.93 seconds.

Shields also qualified in the 300 meters with a time of 44.76 seconds, with Queen-Patricia Lubala of Normal Community placing second at 45.89 seconds. Third place went to JaKariah Bacon of Belleville East at 46.15 seconds and in fourth place was Natalie Alexander of the Titans at 46.76 seconds, all four going on to state.

Martin had a time of 48.65 seconds, Jakayla Steer of the Redbirds came in at 49.28 seconds, Granite's Lauryn Fenoglio was in at 52.08 seconds, and King had a time of 57.61 seconds.

In the relay races, four teams qualified in the 4x100 meters, with O'Fallon winning at 47.42 seconds, Belleville East finishing second at 47.69 seconds, Edwardsville third at 48.79 seconds and Normal Community was fourth at 48.97 seconds.

Alton had a time of 49.63 seconds, with Collinsville coming in at 50.43 seconds, and Granite was in at 51.89 seconds.

In the 4x200 meters, the Panthers won the race at 1:40.93, with the Iron coming in second at 1:44.64. Third place went to the Maroons at 1:45.48 and the Tigers finished fourth at 1:45.47, all teams again qualifying for state.

The Warriors had a time of 1:45.81, the Redbirds were in at 1:47,70, and the Kahoks came in at 1;59.19.

In the 4x400 meters, Normal Community won the event with a time of 3:51.75. In second place was Belleville West at 4:00.05, in third place was Champaign Centennial at 4:02.99, fourth place went to Belleville East at 4:04.14, and Edwardsville came in fifth at 4:04.37, all five teams going on to state.

Collinsville came in at 4:32.39 and Granite City had a time of 5:08.75.

In the 4x800 meters, the Iron were the winners with a time of 9:12.57 with the Titans second at 9:27.33 and the Tigers third, running a qualifying time of 9:31.05. The Redbirds had a time of 10:12.89.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Emily Sykes of Granite City, who had a throw of 11.80 meters, with Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo of Normal Community second at 11.63 meters. Edwardsville's Dallas Jenkins came in third at 11.45 meters and Marco Reynolds of Normal Community was fourth at 11.42 meters, with all four advancing to the state meet.

Collinsville's Craig Hall had a toss of 9.92 meters, while Alton's Berlynn Clayton had a throw of 8.38 meters.

The Tigers' Kaitlyn Morningstar won the discus throw with a distance of 40.74 meters, with Jenkins finishing second at 37.80 meters and Sykes was third with a toss of 36.99 meters, all three going on to state.

Ellie Rhinehardt of Collinsville came up with a throw of 29.95 meters and Clayton had a throw of 25.85 meters.

The Redbirds' Kaylea Lacey won the high jump, going over at 1.62 meters, with Neveah Jones of Danville taking second and qualifying in clearing 1.57 meters.

Jenkins cleared 1.42 meters, Fenoglio went over at 1.37 meters and Maddy Price of Collinsville went over at 1.32 meters.

In the pole vault, the qualifiers were Claudia Ifft of Bloomington, who went over at 3.57 meters, teammate Alondra Ortiz-Silve, who cleared 3.42 meters and both Reese Wolfe of Glenwood and Linden Neposian of Springfield, both going over at 3.12 meters, while Jaylin Bell of Edwardsville cleared 2.52 meters.

In the long jump, Raglan won the long jump, going 5.54 meters, while Klumpp had a jump of 5.48, Noelle Hunt of Champaign Centennial was third at 5.43 meters and Anderson was fourth at 5.41 meters, all four moving on to the state meet.

Paige Sanders of Edwardsville had a distance of 5.17 meters and Hawkes came up with a jump of 4.43 meters.

Shields took the triple jump with a leap of 11.54 meters, with the Tigers' Zay Hoover coming in second and qualifying for state with a distance of 11.37 meters.

Klumpp and Blakely Hockett both had jumps of 10.60 meters, while Danajah Willis of the Kahoks came in at 9.91 meters and Alton's Trameriya Price came in at 8.76 meters.

The state meet qualifiers will compete in the IHSA Class 3A state meet May 18-20 at O'Brien Stadium of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

