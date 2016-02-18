ALTON - Alton High School senior Sydney Mossman signed a letter of intent to attend Parkland Community College on Tuesday.

She was surrounded by family, parents Jessica and Brian Mossman of Alton, friends, teammates and head coach Jeff Hayes along with former coach Laura Ridolfi.

“I’m excited and look forward to my last year with the Redbirds," she said. "We have a new coach and I have high hopes for this season,” she said.

Mossman has been a middle fielder and forward for the AHS women’s soccer team. She also showed her dedication and love of the sport while playing for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Select Club during the off-season at Alton High. With 30 games played and only two losses in Scott Gallagher competition, she is very proud to be part of a great group of players.

When asked Sydney why she selected Parkland, she said, “I was looking for a school where I could achieve my future goal to become a dental hygienist and play soccer at the same time and Parkland gave me the opportunity to do both.”

Now Mossman will move forward to play with another winning team, the Parkland Cobras, who has won the M-WAC 2015 championship, and now they are winning again with a great player.

“We are exceptionally proud of Sydney and the leadership that she has shown on and off the field,” her mom Jessica Mossman said. “Her strong leadership skills have resonated in her grades, student council and other areas of her life. We hope that she will continue to thrive as a leader in the future expressing all that she has learned from her family and what she has learned at Alton High.”

