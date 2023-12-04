ALTON - Visitors will soon be able to go back in time at the Mitchell Mansion, located at 310 Mill Street in Alton.

Markus Boyd, who grew up near Alton, has spent the last 25 years as a real estate and mortgage broker. Now, he’s back in the Riverbend to transform the “Pink Mansion” into a space that resembles how it looked in 1850 with the feel of 2023.

“I want to be involved in the beautification of the Alton riverfront and I want to be actively involved in helping redevelop it,” he said. “I want to be here for the long haul and I want to be a staple. So this is kind of just the first big undertaking…When this one came through, it was just meant to be.”

Boyd explained that he first wants to “stabilize” the property, meaning he will make sure the four outer buildings are up to code while the mansion itself continues to function as apartments. He predicts “light renovations” to transform the outer buildings into apartments.

The historical renovation of the mansion will be more intensive, but Boyd hopes the final “masterpiece” is an accurate nod to the 1800s. While he’s still deciding what the mansion will become, he knows the work will be worth it.

“For the mansion itself, the renovation is going to be much more significant. I want to make it true to period, make 1850 look as close to 2023 or 2024 as we can, and then take it from that standpoint,” he explained. “It’s extensive, but I have the fortitude to pull it off. My father is a retired contractor. He’s been a contractor for 50 years. My father-in-law’s a retired electrician. I grew up 20 minutes from Alton. So I have the resources to be able to pull it off and the wherewithal.”

He also has the vision. Boyd shares the goal of several local beautification organizations: to bring attention to the downtown Alton area. He said he has a deep appreciation for the city and wants to help more people see Alton for its character, history and potential.

“I want to be part of the world seeing the vision that you can see when you come here,” Boyd added. “I plan on being here and I plan on being successful here and I plan on being a part of the betterment of the community in any and all ways possible.”

Boyd said he is open to community input. He has met with Alton Mayor David Goins, and he invites anyone with suggestions on what to do with the property to email him at 310MillStreet@gmail.com.

Boyd shared more about his plans for the Mitchell Mansion during the recent “What’s Up Downtown” quarterly information exchange. Read this article on RiverBender.com for more information about new projects and businesses in the Alton area.

