ALTON - Mary Stover is a woman who loves her profession and for her it is working with numbers on a constant basis as an accountant, specializing in tax issues.

Stover is located in the RiverBender.com building on the fifth floor at 200 W. Third St. in Alton.

Stover has a bachelor of science in accounting from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is presently taking MBA classes. She plans to get a master’s in accounting, specializing in taxation.

The Alton businesswoman is a full service accounting firm and offers both accounting and bookkeeping services to small businesses, along with payroll services. She completed a tax internship with a local firm and prepared many returns, including individual, rental properties, sole-proprietorship, LLC, and corporate taxes.

“I love doing taxes for people and helping with things people don’t like to figure out,” she said. “I also love explaining what the IRS rules are in regard to taxation. I plan on specializing in partnership taxation and accounting. I do taxes for individuals and small businesses.”

Stover said she plans to grow MJStover Accounting firm and add auditing services in the upcoming years. She plans to serve the Alton community for many, many years ahead.

“There are definite ways to minimize tax liability,” she said, citing an example of claiming a loss in a business year and loss carryforwards.

Stover said she does review people’s tax returns from a year before for free and if they require amending, she will do that.

The Alton businesswoman said she believes there can be improvement for most people in their partnership tax returns and she said she wants to use the tax code to the best of her abilities to assist clients in strategic planning.

“I get to work with people and I like to answer people’s questions and explain things on a tax return and explain what is really going on,” she said. “We offer a customized range of bookkeeping services at affordable rates. Whether you want us to do everything or have us set up and train you on an accounting software system, we are here to help. Intuit QuickBooks has several versions, Peachtree, Sage, Xero, which one is right? With so many accounting software packages out there we can assist you in choosing the one that is right for you.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stover said her business provides pick up and drop off service and provide financial statements and analysis for businesses and elderly clients.

“We take Continuing Education Classes every month in areas of Audit & Attestation, Fraud, Taxation of Partnerships, S-Corps, Estates & Trusts, forecasting, and many other business service specialties,” she said. “We continuously learn to bring innovative ideas and planning strategies for tax, business strategy and start-up.”

For individuals and small businesses, Stover said her firm makes taxes easy, not a burden.

“Come in and get your taxes done and receive personal tax planning,” said Stover. “Consider us your personal accountant. We are here all year to answer any questions you have. There are many tax credits for small business owners. We thoroughly analyze and maximize any credits you may qualify for and explain the options to help your business.”

Stover warned that businesses that make offers to settle your tax debt for pennies on the dollar on radio and television ads are scams.

“Those schemes are bogus,” she said. “Companies that make these offers do nothing more than fill out an Offer In Compromise for you and charge you ridiculous, unconscionable fees. These forms are free on the IRS website. We will also help you complete the form as part of us bringing you current on your back taxes. When you owe back taxes your options are to get on a payment plan or submit an Offer In Compromise. If you or your business is in bankruptcy you may not have to repay back tax liabilities provided the tax debt is included in the bankruptcy case.”

Stover was born in O’Fallon, IL. and presently lives in Wood River.

For more information, contact her at 618-798-1234. Her office is located at office number 505 of the RiverBender.com building in Downtown Alton. The Wood River woman plans to obtain a certified public accountant status over the next two to three years. She also has a 20 percent off offer on RiverBender’s Shop Local section.

For more, visit http://www.mjstoveraccounting.com/.

Mary Stover is on Shop Local! Clip the HERE coupon below to recieve 20% off tax preparation for first time customers.

More like this:

Related Video: