ALTON - The Redbirds Makayla Cox singed her letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Illinois Springfield while she continues her academic and athletic career.

Cox said she was very excited to be signing with UIS as she looks to go into pre-med.

“It was really a good fit for me academically and athletically,” Cox said. “I can’t wait to be back on the field. I like all the girls on the team at the University of Illinois Springfield and I really enjoy the coaches there, that’s another reason I chose to go there.”

Even after suffering multiple injuries Makayla has continued to push herself to return to the field, which was something Coach Jeff Hayes praised her for.

“This has been a long road for her,” Hayes said. “She’s had some serious injuries as a player that kind of puts in that state of mind where ‘is it going to be worth it to keep fighting through this.” She just kept on going and it’s not the kind of injury that you come back from in two weeks or even two months, it’s a long process.”

Cox said the support of her parents and her determination to continue her athletic career is what has kept her on the field after facing so many injuries.

“I’ve had three knee surgeries, so really just pushing forward and knowing that I can get through it is really what helped me, and my parents as well they’re always very supportive in my decision to keep playing or not,” Cox said.

