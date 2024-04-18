ALTON — Alton High School sophomore Macie Tyler has made quite a name for herself in a positive way and will be a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on June 26, 2024, to June 26, 2024, just outside Boston, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders is for those who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Macie is on a health occupations path at Alton High School, which includes: Principles of Biomedical Science, Human Body Systems, and Medical Interventions. She has a special interest in paramedicine and forensic biology. Macie is an officer of the HOSA (Future Health Professionals) student organization and is a member of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America).

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to her interest in the sciences and her involvement in student organizations, Macie enjoys singing. She is a currently a member of the Bel Canto Choir and often participates in musical theater, as well as being an active member of the Ignite Youth Choir. Macie spends most of her free time with her family and volunteers with various organizations in the community, most prevalently with Sacred Spaces of CARE.

Macie's nomination to The Congress was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Alton High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day Congress, Macie Tyler will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school

deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science

prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career.

More like this: