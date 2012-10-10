Alton, IL, October 24...The community's newest piece of public art will be dedicated this Saturday, October 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ninth and Piasa Streets in downtown Alton. Titled "A River Runs Through Us: A Children's Mural," boys and girls of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend and celebrate this gift of beautification.

Mark Ellebracht of WBGZ radio will emcee, Alderman Jim Ryan will dedicate the mural and kids will be selected from the audience to cut a ribbon. For the younger set, pumpkins and paint will be on hand for a free craft.

Alton Main Street, the nonprofit behind Alton's latest mural, began this journey exactly one year ago and applied for a grant from the Jacoby Arts Center.

"We got the idea from the Hayner Library and Alton Godfrey Rotary's murals, wrote a grant, and earned one for $900," said executive director Sara McGibany. "From there it just snowballed. Many people and organizations in the community got involved."

The inspiration was that the Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market was moving to the parking lot. A concrete wall there was a blank canvas. Alton Main Street's Design Committee, chaired by Sarah Ansell, decided it was ripe for a mural and formed a plan.

A request for artist's proposals led to a public vote and the selection of Jeanie Cousley, of Alton, as the muralist. Cousley's whimsical design reflects life in Alton along the Mississippi River, brightening a significant entrance to the community and backdrop for the popular Market.

