JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - LaJarvia Brown had 19 points for Alton, but the Redbirds dropped a 48-42 decision to Lebanon, Mo., in the fifth-place match of the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational tournament in Jefferson City Wednesday.

Brown scored 61 points in the Redbirds' three games at the tournament, which put her an equal eighth all-time leading scorer in the tournament's history; she was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

“The two seniors (Brown and Jewel Wagner) stepped up for our team and played well all tournament long,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We get that night in and night out from Jewel and LaJarvia. If we get some production and balance from those around them, we can see things turn around in January.”

Brown led the Redbirds with 19 points, with Wagner adding 13. Lebanon's Kelsey Winfrey, a junior who has already committed to Missouri, led all scorers with 20 points.

“Early in the game, their pressure bothered us and caused some mistakes and easy baskets,” Rickman said. “We settled down and battled back, but 16 points in a quarter is too much for us to give up and be able to win a game.

“Winfrey is a great player and only a junior; she was difficult to handle and we did not step up and make some stops against her like we should have. But I think LaJarvia opened a lot of eyes in this tournament how good she can play basketball.”

Alton returns to Southwestern Conference play with a trip to Belleville East Tuesday night, followed by a visit from Belleville West Thursday night and a Saturday afternoon game against Kirkwood in the St. Joseph's Shootout in St. Louis County.

“Now we get back into conference play, and it does not get easier playing Belleville East and West, then on of the top teams in the area, getting Kirkwood in the St. Joseph's Shootout, followed by Edwardsville and our own shootout,” Rickman said.

