Alton standout athlete LaJarvia Brown has jumped on to the national and international track and field scene this summer with some remarkable performances.



Brown will be an Alton High School senior and is a three-sport star athlete in track and field, basketball and volleyball. She was the IHSA Class 3A state champion in the triple jump this past spring and is being recruited by many colleges throughout the United States, including the University of Illinois. Not only is she an excellent athlete, but also an exceptional student at AHS.



Brown finished with a leap of 42-5.25 in the I.A.A.F. World Youth Championships recently in Kali, Columbia.



“To make it to South America for Team USA was a great honor and accomplishment,” LaJarvia Brown said. “I’ve been looking forward to this all summer long. I have had a bunch of fun doing the things I have done this summer, but this was by far my best experience. For my first international competition, I feel I handled it well.”



Brown jumped a personal best 42-5.25 inches in the triple jump and missed the finals by only two spots, placing 14th. She missed qualifying for finals by only 3 inches.



“I wanted to make the finals, but when it is all said and done I did the best I could and enjoyed the experience,” she said. “They selected a team of 49 after the trials for the team in Lisle, Illinois.”



In the Kali, Columbia, event she triple jumped 41-7 ¾ and the person who defeated her jumped 41-10.



Terry Mitchell, who is her track and field coach at Alton High School, said he couldn't be more proud than he is of his multiple-event standout.



“I believe the competition she is facing this summer will help her immensely this upcoming track season as she is currently facing some of the best competition in the world,” Mitchell said. “There were 19 countries represented at the Junior Olympics in Kali, Columbia, and she is competing against the best triple jumpers in the world. The best jumper was from Cuba and she has jumped 44 feet.



“I think she will learn a lot this summer and I also hope that this helps her in her decision-making on what future college she would like to attend.”



Brown first competed in the AAU qualifier round for the AAU Nationals in Norfolk, Va., in University City in St. Louis. She qualified in the triple jump, long jump and 4 x 100 relay.



Recently, Brown competed in the Southwest Classic Track and Field Meet in New Mexico and placed third overall in the heptathlon, with a fifth place in the long jump and first place in the triple jump. She leaped 18-11.75 in the long jump and 40-8.75 in the triple jump.



“I am very pleased with the way I competed in the two days of that heptathlon,” she said. “Being able to come back on Day 3 and still have pretty good distances is great. Coming to this meet, I didn’t expect to come in first in the triple jump, but I had it all together mentally. I guess that’s what the other girls didn’t have. It was mainly all high school girls. They have an Elite group for every meet.”



Mitchell said the performances over the summer will do nothing but open the eyes of college scouts to the Alton High School standout athlete. She will compete in the Junior Nationals Aug. 1 through 8 in Norfolk, Va.



“She is hoping to have donations to help pay for her meals, transportation and lodging for the nine days she will be in Virginia,” her coach Mitchell said. “If anyone needs to contact me about donations they can at 618-578-8326 or e-mail me at mitchell@altonschools.org. She needs the donations before July 30, 2015. They can write or check or send it to me in care of LaJarvia Brown to the National Championships.”

