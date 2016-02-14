CARTERVILLE – Alton's bowling team finished in seventh place, missing out on one of the four team spots available at Saturday's IHSA Girls Bowling Championshp in Johnston City Sectional at SI Bowl in Carterville.

The good news was the Redbirds' Ashley Heistand rolled a six-game total of 1,263 to finish second among bowlers from non-qualifying teams to reach the state tournament as an individual. The Redbirds had a team-high game of 1,042 in the third game of six on the day; they rolled 924, 921, 894, 931 and 810 to finish outside the cut line with a total of 5,522. Salem won the team title with 5,835, with Collinsville second at 5,751, O'Fallon third at 5,656 and Herrin taking the final team spot for next weekend's state tournament at Rockford's Cherry Bowl with 5,584.

Dupo's Courtney Argus won the individual title with a six-game score of 1,331; Belleville East's Kelsey Sauerwein was third at 1,229; Mount Vernon's Erika Damerow was fourth at 1,213 and Harrisburg's Elizabeth Davis was fifth (the final individual qualifying spot) at 1,206.

Bellevile East was fifth with 5,584, Waterloo sixth at 5,522, followed by the Redbirds, Carbondale at 5,362, Cahokia at 5,254, Harrisburg at 5,193, Highland at 5,111 and Triad at 4,765.

The Wildcats had the day's high team game, opening play with a team 1,097 and also having a team 1,067 and team 1,003.

