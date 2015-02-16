Bowler Eryka Graham of Alton is off to state after a stellar showing last weekend in the sectional.

Graham was the top placing individual bowler at the sectional meet this past weekend with a 1,305 score and now qualifies for state this Friday and Saturday in Rockford.

Alton’s team narrowly missed advancing to state, finishing fifth with 5,714 points. Jersey was 12th with 4,874 points. Herrin won the tourney with 6,010 points.

Alton coach Jeff Woszczynski said he was not disappointed in his team in its performance and exceptionally pleased with Graham making it to state on an individual level.

“We just missed qualifying in the boys team competition by six pins,” he said. “Eryka threw the ball very well. She made her spares and overall had a great tournament.”

