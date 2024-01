Listen to the story

AMES, Iowa - More than 1,700 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this fall. Graduate and undergraduate ceremonies were held Dec. 15-16 at Hilton Coliseum.

Of the 1,705 students who graduated this semester, a total of 1,742 degrees were awarded (1,431 undergraduate, 311 graduate) with some students earning multiple degrees.

Following are graduates from your area:

Alton, IL

Jason Godi, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering





Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Brase, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Summa Cum Laude

