ALTON - Alton's girls tennis team blanked Collinsville 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet Monday at Alton High.

Alton High is having a very successful year with an 8-3 overall mark and is 1-2 in the SWC.

Alton plays O'Fallon at 3:30 at Alton High on Wednesday.

Results

Singles

Abby Fischer def. A. Burgess 6-1, 6-0

Hannah Macias def. K. Mitchell 6-1, 6-0

Maddie Saenz def. T. Ludgate 6-0, 6-0

Nikki Lowe def. L. Taylor 6-1, 6-1

Cali Giertz def. A. Moore 6-2, 6-1

Mackenzie Giertz def. B. Mask 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Fischer/Macias def. Mitchell/Ludgate 6-2, 6-0

Saenz/Lowe def. Burgess/Mask 6-2, 6-3

Giertz/Giertz def. Taylor/Moore 6-4, 6-1