



COLUMBIA - In only the first week of play, Alton’s girls soccer team has matched its total win output of all of 2015.

The Redbirds rolled to four consecutive victories this past week, including a 4-1 victory Saturday night to capture its division of the Metro Cup Tourney Saturday at Columbia.

The Redbirds are 4-0 so far this season and were 4-12-1 a year ago.

Alton coach Jeff Hayes said he knew the possibilities were strong for a solid season when it began, but he said he couldn’t say for certain his team would start with a tournament championship right off the bat.

“On any given night, we start eight freshmen and sophomores in a starting lineup,” he said. “I knew we would go through some learning experiences, especially early on, so I am especially pleased at how the younger girls stepped forward to mix with the older girls off the bench. They have done it with athleticism.”

Brianna Hatfield has continued her strong ways offensively as a sophomore and Alaina Nasello and Sydney Mossman have also been dominating on offense during the first week of play for the Redbirds.

Nasello scored twice and Hatfield scored and added three assists in the final at Columbia Saturday night.

Mossman also had a goal for the Redbirds, who went undefeated in the tournament and also downed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a non-conference, non-tournament match Thursday.

Hatfield was double- and triple-teamed as a freshman, but now a year later is finding ways to get open for shots. Nasello and Mossman are both developing into outstanding offensive players already, Coach Hayes said.

The Cox sisters – MaKayla and Calista – have been keys for the Redbirds so fara

“I have been impressed with MaKayla playing several positions and Calista has been a missing key in the backfield, something we have been looking for the last couple seasons,” Hayes said. “I have been impressed how the girls have been pressuring higher up the field and are winning games as a team. It is not just one person carrying the team on their shoulders.”

Sydney Schmidt is another Redbird that should attract attention as the season moves ahead.

The Redbirds take on Freeburg, who Alton defeated in the opening round of the tournament, Tuesday, then play their cross-town rival Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday evening.

