Alton finished its girls’ basketball season on Wednesday night in the Alton Girls Regional, falling 59-38 to a Pekin squad that has won 18 games.

Pekin improved to 18-10 with the victory; Alton concluded the year 5-22.Alton coach Bobby Rickman said he kind of feels like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day.”

“So many times it is the same thing that gets us every time; we allow big runs,” Rickman said. “We gave up 16 points in the second quarter. We called timeouts during that span and never could stop the run.”

Jordann Wilson and Jasmine Bishop were key members of the Alton team last year and Rickman said he believes his squad sincerely missed them this year in close games.

"Jordann was our leader on the floor and we had people by the end of last season that could help get us stops when we needed them more consistently," he said. “I think that is where we miss Jordann and Jasmine. It is tough, because talent wise we should have been a better team, but for so many reasons we did not get the job done and tonight was one of those nights.”

Alton led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, then Pekin pulled away 31-21 at the half and 51-30 at the end of three quarters. LaJarvia Brown had 16 points and Jewel Wagner added 11 points to lead Alton. Cheriena Mitchell and Kenya Burnett each had four points. Konnie Miller rounded out Alton’s scoring with two points.

