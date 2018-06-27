ALTON – Watch the fireworks whizz and whirl overhead lighting up the night sky with vivid colors and fiery sparks this 4th of July holiday. View the best and brightest fireworks displays along the Mississippi River at the Alton Fireworks Spectacular along with many others planned over the July 4th holiday.

Sit beside the great Mississippi River while watching fireworks illuminate the night sky and reflect vivid colors onto the river’s water during the free Alton Fireworks Spectacular at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3. This dazzling fireworks display will be shot off from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. As one of the few firework displays over the river, it is a must see for all. Amphitheater gates open at 5 p.m. Before the fireworks begin enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and family fun. The fireworks will begin with a bang at approximately 9:30 p.m. and last 30 minutes.

Admission to the amphitheater for the fireworks is free with open seating available on the lawn. Special VIP tickets are available and include a reserved seat in amphitheater area, access to a private concession area, restrooms and one VIP parking spot close to the amphitheater. The VIP tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased through MetroTix.com or at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, IL. Street parking is available in downtown Alton on Broadway and Third Street. People who park in downtown Alton are encouraged to use the pedestrian bridge over Landmarks Boulevard to safely access the amphitheater. Parking is also available in city lots.

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton, and Old Bakery Beer, 400 Landmarks, Blvd., Alton, will offer July 3 celebrations. Or simply enjoy the fireworks at St. Mary’s Church, on the corner of 3rd and Langdon Streets in Alton, during the annual St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest July 3. This family-friendly event begins at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music at Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., when Molly Hatchett and Badfinger perform outside on Belle Street.

Additional fireworks displays are scheduled through the Meeting of the Great Rivers Region beginning Saturday, June 30 and running through July 4.

Celebrate the 4th of July a couple days early in Grafton with its annual firework celebration on Saturday, June 30. A fireworks display will be held by the baseball diamonds on the banks of the Illinois River near the west end of Main Street in this river community located along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Spend the day in Grafton shopping, dining or sipping a glass of locally crafted beer and wine along the river before the fireworks. There is no charge to view the fireworks.

The annual Fireworks at St. Louis Regional Airport will be held Sunday, July 1 and is sponsored by First MidAmerica Credit Union. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will include bounce houses, games, food, horse rides, and entertainment. The 30 minute fireworks show will begin at 9:21 p.m. Admission is free. The St. Louis Regional Airport is located at 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton, IL.

Blast off your Independence Day celebration at Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest on Wednesday, July 4 at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged after a short bike parade around the park. Participants must pre-register by June 30 to participate and entry forms are available at the Parks Office, 6810 Godfrey Road. Admission is free and activities will continue throughout the night until the firework display at 9:15 p.m. Call (618) 466-1483 for additional information.

Another spot for July 4th fireworks is the annual Independence Day fireworks hosted by the city of Jerseyville. Come see the fireworks ignite at 9:30 p.m. from Jerseyville American Legion Fairground located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, IL. Admission is free.

Other area fireworks displays include:

Brighton : A two-day event June 29 - 30 at Schneider Park features a carnival, home run derby, live music and more. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks on June 30 at dusk.

: A two-day event June 29 - 30 at Schneider Park features a carnival, home run derby, live music and more. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks on June 30 at dusk. Fieldon: Sunday, July 1 is Independence Day in Fieldon at the Fieldon United Church of Christ. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Fieldon Masonic Lodge will serve up fried chicken dinners. A parade will step off at 3 p.m. at the former Fieldon School. Children’s games will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

For more information on area Independence Day activities go to the Great Rivers and Routes Bureau at: VisitAlton.com or call 1-800-258-6645.

