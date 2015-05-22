It is showtime for Alton’s LaJarvia Brown, Katie Mans and Jewell Wagner.

Brown, the consummate team player, is ecstatic to have her teammates and friends joining her this weekend at the IHSA Class 3A girls state track and field meet. She also believes the three of them have a shot to push the team high in the overall standings with solid performances.

“I would like to defend the state championship in the triple jump,” Brown said. “I want to break the state record in the triple jump to prove what I did earlier in the year is legitimate. I hope all of us do well so we can make a name for our school.”

Alton coach Terry Mitchell could not be more proud of his three qualifiers and said he thinks the Redbirds may surprise some people in the team standings if the girls rise to the occasion.

“We spent most of the week working on technique with LaJarvia, Katie and Jewell,” Mitchell said.

Mans is tied for the top qualifying jump in the high jump at 5-5; Brown is rated first in the triple jump. All three girls have a legitimate chance of making finals in their events. Brown qualified in the triple jump, long jump; Mans (high jump); and Wagner (shot put).

Mans said she would love to jump higher than 5-5 in the meet and “stand on the podium with a medal.”

Wagner said she wants to hit 41 feet at state and place in the shot put.

Edwardsville's girls' qualified its 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams. The Tigers' Autumn Harris qualified in the 100 hurdles.

Jersey’s Sydney Jones (long jump; triple jump); and Kiara Chapman (400 meters) are expected to be solid competitors today in the 2A state track and field meet division.

