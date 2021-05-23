Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton's boys tennis team notched a big 5-4 win over Waterloo on Friday.

Luke Boyd and Victor Humphrey won a close three set match at number two doubles to help Alton High defeat Waterloo 5-4 in Waterloo.

Parker Mayhew, James McKeever, Chance Linenfelser plus Humphrey won singles matches for the Redbirds.

Alton Coach Jesse Macias said: “This team has played hard all year, it’s nice to get rewarded with a win. We got off to a great start in singles and all the doubles matches were close. What a way to close out the match for Luke and Victor.”

Alton plays at Triad on Monday.

 