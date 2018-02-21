ALTON - Mary Alberta "Pat" Edmondson worked tirelessly for her community during her 76 years of life.

Born in 1920 in Gonzales, Texas, Edmondson received her education in the Sedelia, Missouri School System and went into Philander Smith College, eventually making her way to Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville (SIUE). She moved to Alton and instantly became invested in several community organizations, including Impact, Inc. of which she was a board member. Impact, Inc. still exists within the city and greatly assists and improves the lives of people with disabilities within the community. Edmondson was one of the first board members of the organization, which began in Alton in 1985.

Article continues after sponsor message

She was also actively involved with the Concerned Citizens of Alton and Godfrey, Partners in Concern at D'Adrian Convalescent Center, Freedom of Residence, and assisted with a traveling Black History exhibit sponsored by the Coca-Cola Company. Edmondson was also a member of the Black Pioneers of the Alton Museum of History and Art, who compiled the book, 20th Century African American Leaders in Alton, which is available for purchase at the Alton Museum of History and Art and is the main source being used for Riverbender.com's "Alton's Black History" series.

Edmondson also served as second vice president of the Alton Chapter of the NAACP in 1986 and was runner-up in the Sesquicentennial Queens Contest.

Her faith was also an integral part of her service. Edmondson was a member of Main Street Methodist Church for 11 years before joining Abundant Life Christian Center where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She passed away in 1996.

More like this: