CHARLESTON - Alton High School's lone IHSA Class 3A state entry was the 4 x 400 relay team and the group finished 20th.

Hinsdale Central won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:19.48, with the Alton team of Trae Corby, Gerad Bruce, Simon McClaine, and Marty Boey coming in at 3:35.32.

The full results of the 4 x 400 relay were as follows in the IHSA Class 3A boys division:

1

Hinsdale Central

3:19.48

2

Batavia

3:20.04

3

Plainfield (South)

3:22.58

4

Chicago (Lane)

3:22.69

5

Grayslake (Central)

3:22.99

6

Wilmette (Loyola Academy)

3:23.42

7

Naperville (Neuqua Valley)

3:23.45

8

Chatham (Glenwood)

3:23.82

9

Minooka

3:23.97

10

Elmhurst (York)

3:24.91

11

Plainfield (North)

3:25.17

12

Vernon Hills

3:26.36

13

St. Charles (East)

3:28.92

14

Mt. Prospect (Prospect)

3:28.92

15

Huntley

3:29.23

16

Wheaton (North)

3:30.22

17

Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)

3:30.53

18

Crystal Lake (Central)

3:30.74

19

Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)

3:31.28

20

Alton (Sr.)

3:35.32

21

Riverside (R.-Brookfield)

3:36.82

22

Palos Heights (Shepard)

3:39.95