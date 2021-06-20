Alton's 4 x 400 Relay Finishes 20th In IHSA Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet
CHARLESTON - Alton High School's lone IHSA Class 3A state entry was the 4 x 400 relay team and the group finished 20th.
Hinsdale Central won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:19.48, with the Alton team of Trae Corby, Gerad Bruce, Simon McClaine, and Marty Boey coming in at 3:35.32.
The full results of the 4 x 400 relay were as follows in the IHSA Class 3A boys division:
1
Hinsdale Central
3:19.48
2
Batavia
3:20.04
3
Plainfield (South)
3:22.58
4
Chicago (Lane)
3:22.69
5
Grayslake (Central)
3:22.99
6
Wilmette (Loyola Academy)
3:23.42
7
Naperville (Neuqua Valley)
3:23.45
8
Chatham (Glenwood)
3:23.82
9
Minooka
3:23.97
10
Elmhurst (York)
3:24.91
11
Plainfield (North)
3:25.17
12
Vernon Hills
3:26.36
13
St. Charles (East)
3:28.92
14
Mt. Prospect (Prospect)
3:28.92
15
Huntley
3:29.23
16
Wheaton (North)
3:30.22
17
Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)
3:30.53
18
Crystal Lake (Central)
3:30.74
19
Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East)
3:31.28
20
Alton (Sr.)
3:35.32
21
Riverside (R.-Brookfield)
3:36.82
22
Palos Heights (Shepard)
3:39.95
