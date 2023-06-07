ALTON - Alton’s 26th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 11th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event typically attracts over 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the autos and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

This year’s entertainment is Number4Combo; from 1:00-3:00 p.m. the band will perform live rock music with a smooth dance groove. We will also be featuring a pin-up contest at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the 1950’s.

Registration for automobiles is open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and trophies will be given at 4:00pm. Please note that we are reconfiguring the event grounds to improve traffic flow, and registration for automobiles entering the show will now be located near Danny's Lounge at 118 W. 4th Street. Please enter from Piasa Street (Hwy 67) to 4th Street. A map can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com/Events, along with details on the 38 classes and 6 specialty awards. The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10

to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 registrants. For car show related questions, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901.

