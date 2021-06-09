ALTON - Alton’s 23rd annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 13th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The event typically attracts 200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

This year’s theme is “The Fabulous 1950’s”; attendees will be able to check out a 1950 Hudson Custom Commodore Six Brougham convertible that was formerly owned by Hollywood icon Steve McQueen, and is currently owned by local attorney & philanthropist John Simmons. A pin-up contest will take place at Noon to celebrate the glamour, sophistication, and class of the good old days. Guests will enjoy rock music performed by Tripwire from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

Registration for automobiles will take place from 8:00 a.m. until Noon; the fee is $15.00 to enter the judging, or $10.00 to display your wheels. Trophies in 37 classes plus 5 specialty awards will be presented at 4:00 p.m.; dash plaques and goodie bags will be given to the first 150 registrants. Full details including information on the award classes can be found at www.DowntownAlton.com; for more information, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901.

The event organizers would like to thank the following sponsors for their generous support: Simmons Hanly Conroy, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Argosy Casino, Chiro One Wellness Centers, AMS Auto Detailing, Andy's Automotive Group, Danny's Lounge, Roney Machine Works, GCS Credit Union, Bristow & Sons Automotive Repair, St. Peter's Hardware & Rental, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Modified Auto Inc., The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Riverbender.com, and AdVantage.

