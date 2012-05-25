(Alton, IL – May 25, 2012) Alton’s 15th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 3rd. The event typically attracts between 100-150 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission.

Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm. The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 participants. This is a qualifying show for the 2012 “Best of the Best” competition.

Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Southern Girls BBQ is this year’s entertainment sponsor, and from 2-4pm guests will enjoy live Blues music from Big George Brock Jr. and the All-Star Blues Band.

Come out for the cars and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale and great BBQ. For more info, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit www.AltonMainStreet.org.