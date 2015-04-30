ALTON 14, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Alton scored seven times in the first inning and went on to take a 14-0, five-inning win over Metro-East Lutheran in Edwardsville Wednesday.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-3 for the Redbirds with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Rachel McCoy was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Katelyn Presley was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Sydney Hartman got the win for the Redbirds, with Hudson and Brittany Roady combining to limit the Knights to two hits on the day. Hartman and Roady each had three strikeouts.

“The top of order did a good job,” Alton softball coach Dan Carter said.

Article continues after sponsor message

David Kober, an assistant Metro East Lutheran softball coach, Alton is pretty deep like to play them each year.

“We like to play some good competition and get ready for regional,” he said. “We are fine tuning for end of the season.

MEL pitcher Abby McMahon came in the coach said he thought she looked impressive.

Carter since last week, the Redbirds have been playing well.

“We were a pretty inexperienced team at beginning of year,” he said. “Now that have some experience things are starting to click. We were able to move some girls around and worked out some kinks and had some success.”

More like this: