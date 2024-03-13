ALTON – The 3rd Annual Jack Warren Memorial Game ended early Wednesday night.

In the middle of the fourth inning between the Marquette Explorers and Alton Redbirds, around 7:30 p.m., the game was delayed due to lightning in the area.

The lightning continued and the weather radar showed thunderstorms moving in.

So, after a chat between Alton head coach Scott Harper, Marquette head coach Tim Fahnestock, Marquette athletic director Brian Hoener, and the umpires; the game was suspended not even 10 minutes later.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The Explorers were ahead 3-1 after three and a half innings of play.

The game was Alton’s season opener while Marquette was trying to bounce back after a 9-0 loss to Gillespie on Monday.

