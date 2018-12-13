BRIGHTON - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union President Jennifer Spangler announced that the credit union is soon to open a new branch in Brighton. Located at 200 North Main Street, the new facility will have a walk-up ATM, two-lane drive-up and full-service lobby.

“With this new location, Altonized will have a great presence in Macoupin County and will be able to offer our competitive products and services to those in the community,” said Spangler. “We are very excited about this new opportunity.”

The Credit Union is currently working on revitalizing the building and will post an opening date as soon as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Please like us on Facebook and watch the page for any updates,” says Spangler. "People are also encouraged to stop by the Alton office at 4435 N. Alby St. to see all the credit union offers such as no monthly fees on accounts. Also, don’t forget there is an Altonized ATM located at 200 West 3rd Street in Downtown Alton, the ATMs are linked to a nationwide network of financial institutions. There’s no fee for members and nonmembers will find that the fee is minimal.

Altonized is known for the innovative ways it serves its members such as their Youth Month Promotions where the Credit Union will match the initial $25 deposit for any new youth account, placing an ATM in Downtown Alton that’s free its members to use or an assortment of loan promotions and savings clubs like Holiday Skip-a-Pay and Christmas and Vacation Club.

Altonized Community Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1939 and currently serves all of Madison and Macoupin Counties in Illinois. The credit union will be celebrating its 80th Anniversary in 2019. For more information on the Credit Union, please contact the office at 618-466-3884 or visit the webpage at www.altonizedfcu.org.

More like this:

Related Video: