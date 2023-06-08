Alton-Godfrey Rotary Presents Scholarships to Lewis & Clark Students for 2023-2024 Academic Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Rotary Club of Alton and Godfrey president Antione Williams presented the William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships to three students attending Lewis & Clark Community College. Each student received a $1,500 scholarship. In addition, the scholarship is renewable for a second year. ALTON - The Rotary Club of Alton and Godfrey president Antione Williams presented the William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships to three students attending Lewis & Clark Community College. Each student received a $1,500 scholarship. In addition, the scholarship is renewable for a second year. This year the awards were presented to Savannah Alexander, James Vaughn, and Masen Day. Lewis and Clark Community College Director of Development, Debby Edelman, introduced Savannah and James, announcing they were the recipients of the William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Savannah Alexander, of Hamburg, graduated from Jersey Community High School in May 2023. She is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding Technology. She looks forward to learning more about the industry from her instructors and through an internship in order to decide on her career plans after graduating in the spring of 2025. Article continues after sponsor message James Vaughn, of Godfrey, graduated from Alton High School in 2018. He is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Process Operations Technology and plans to graduate in the spring of 2024. He is looking forward to an internship with Flexsys America in the fall. This will help him determine whether he chooses the chemical or petroleum industry for his career.



Masen Day, of Brighton, graduated from Southwestern High School in May 2023. He is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding Technology. He looks forward to learning more about the fabrication industry and applying to companies after graduating in the spring of 2025.

Savannah and James are unique examples of how the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club is investing in the region's future. The club understands the importance of vocational training, now often referred to as career and technical education (CTE). Industries like welding, fabrication, automotive, drafting, industrial electricity, process operations, and truck driver training are directly impacted by Lewis and Clark Community College as well as the local high schools with CTE programs. These partnerships result in a highly skilled workforce of people doing the hands-on labor required to keep communities safe, healthy and functioning day after day.

Lewis and Clark's Director of Development, Debby Edelman, said, "This Rotary Club stands alone in its investment in our CTE students. No other civic club has a scholarship at Lewis and Clark that targets students who will be fixing our cars, producing our gas, building our infrastructure and, basically, manufacturing our future."

The William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships are for two years, and automatically renew for the students' sophomore year if they maintain a certain grade point average and remain enrolled in a CTE program. Rotarian and club member, Bill Moyer is a sponsor of this unique program.