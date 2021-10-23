ALTON/GODFREY - The Glendale Riders will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's (AGRC) 9th Annual Benefit Concert on Friday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The concert will feature The Glendale Riders performing a traditional classic country stage concert, along with a salute to military veterans.

Steve Schwartz, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert.

"The Glendale Riders are one of the most popular groups in the area with a strong commitment to the community. The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has a long history of service to the community and we are grateful that The Glendale Riders have once again enthusiastically agreed to perform in concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund."

Members of the Glendale Riders include: Steve Schwegel, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jeff Bensman, lead guitar and lead vocals; Jared Bensman, fiddle and guitar; Jim Bensman, drums and vocals; Chris Hammann, Bass guitar; and John Hand, keyboard and vocals. Schwegel says the band is excited to perform the show at Hatheway Hall.

"We put on a Rotary concert at Hatheway in the past and have really enjoyed it. It's a unique opportunity for fans of traditional classic country to enjoy a show at a venue like this. It's one of the favorite shows for us to do."

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund which awards $9,000 in scholarships annually. Each month during the school year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 23 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, AGRC awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Reserved seats for A Salute to Veterans featuring the Glendale Riders, which are $20 each, are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, Big Z Media Studios on Market Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton, and Alton Physical Therapy on Clawson Street in Alton.

Beverages (beer, wine, soda, and water) will be offered for sale in the upper Hatheway lobby prior to the concert and during intermission.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary club is celebrating its centennial and recently broke ground on a park in Alton that will commemorate the club's one hundred years of service to the community. In addition to the scholarship program, AGRC projects of note include statues of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas as well as the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Robert Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains including the Rotary Centennial Fountain at State House Circle, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Supported Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

