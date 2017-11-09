ALTON - The Glendale Riders will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's (AGRC) 6th Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The concert will feature The Glendale Riders performing New Country, Classic Country, and Southern Rock selections. The conclusion of the concert will consist of a selection of Christmas fare in The Glendale Riders' style. An audience sing-along will round out the afternoon's festivities.

Ron Mayhew, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert. “The Glendale Riders are one of the most popular groups in the area with a strong commitment to the community. The Alton-Godfrey Rotary has a long history of service to the community and we are grateful that The Glendale Riders have enthusiastically agreed to perform in concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Members of The Glendale Riders include: Steve Schwegel, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jeff Bensman, lead guitar and lead vocals; Jared Bensman, fiddle and guitar; Jim Bensman, drums and vocals; Chris Hammann, bass guitar; and John Hand, keyboard and vocals.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund which awards $9,000 in scholarships annually. Each month during the school year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 20 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, AGRC awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Reserved seats for A Country Christmas featuring the Glendale Riders, which are $20 each, are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, WBGZ Radio on Market Street in Alton, and Liberty Bank on the Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, AGRC projects of note include statues and the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Sqaure, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Support Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

More like this:

Related Video: