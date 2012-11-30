The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club (AGRC) will help kick-off the Christmas season in the River Bend

with its inaugural Community Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Concertgoers need not be concerned that they will be subjected to the singing of Rotary club members. Rather, an impressive list of local choirs as well as Bud Schultz's You Can't Beat Experience Jazz Band will perform. The vocal groups scheduled to perform are the Schola/Camarae group from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Elevate youth choir, the Heartland Baptist Church Celebration Choir, and the Great Rivers Choral Society. The concert will conclude with an audience sing-along featuring the assembled choirs accompanied by the You Can't Beat Experience Jazz Band.

Dr. Robert Hamilton, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert. “Rotary has a long history of bringing the community together, and we are grateful to the groups that have enthusiastically agreed to be a part of the concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund. Each month during the school

year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and

Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 15 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $5,000.



Tickets for the AGRC Community Christmas Concert, which are $10 each, are available from Rotary members and at WBGZ Radio, Norton-Rain Insurance, and Scheffel and Company, and will be available at the door.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, the AGRC supports education by providing dictionaries to all area 4th graders each year. Other AGRC projects of note include statues at Lincoln-Douglas Sqaure, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Support Garden, and most recently the steamboat mural in downtown Alton.

More like this: