ALTON - Reiley Clark, Alton High School and Jeffrey Vaughn, Mississippi Valley Christian School are honored as Students of the Month of January 2021 by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions in the area, the club has chosen to suspend meetings for a short time. However, we do not wish to suspend honoring our exceptional students from our community high schools.

Reiley Clark is the daughter of James and Jeanna Clark of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Reiley’s GPA is a 4.417 on a 4.0 scale and she is currently ranked 18th in her class of 524. In addition to NHS, she is in Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and has received the Academic Excellence Award for Athletics each year at Alton High School. Reiley is also on the President’s List at Lewis and Clark Community College for her dual credit classes.

While maintaining these standards in the classroom, she has also been very busy with extracurricular activities. She has played soccer each year and been a cheerleader for three years. One of her cheer squads made school history by finishing third in the ICCA State Competition and Reiley was honored for being in the top 10 for choreography skills for Xperience Chicago.

Another thing keeping Reiley busy has been her involvement in numerous clubs at AHS. These include the Math League, the Redbird Nest, the Physics Club and the Spanish Club. She was also in the Chamber Advanced Choir and was selected for ILMEA All-District.

Outside of school, she has been an active member of the GPS Youth Group at Godfrey First United Methodist Church. This has led to the participation in several community service opportunities, including food drives for local food pantries, collecting donations for the 5A’s Animal Shelter, collecting clothing for the less fortunate, participating in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, and volunteering to serve food to the homeless twice a year. Away from the youth group, Reiley has also volunteered at the Miles for Meso 5K Run, the Little Redbirds Camp and with tutoring. She has over 100 hours of service through these activities.

Reiley has also used her singing talents as a Worship Leader at church and in the Ignite Youth Choir, where she is a senior leader.

For her future plans, Reiley intends to attend Missouri S&T in Rolla and work toward a degree in Architectural Engineering and then stay there to also gain her Masters Degree.

Jeffrey Vaughn, the son of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn, is a student at Mississippi Valley Christian School. Jeffrey will graduate as Valedictorian and has consistently ranked at the of top in his class with High Honors and a GPA of over 4.0. Jeffrey currently serves as his class president and helps to manage the school lunch program. He has been elected to the Homecoming Court and has played Varsity soccer and basketball each of his high school years. He has participated in the Illinois academic and fine arts tournament, regularly earning top honors in photography competitions and history and English testing.

In addition to being the Student of the Month, Jeffrey has earned other honors. He received the DAR Youth Citizenship Award during his Junior year. He has been a recipient of the VFW Voice of Democracy Certificate of Merit.

Jeffrey regularly gives back to his community. He has contributed his time as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army and as a volunteer at Alton's Christmas Wonderland light display. He is tremendously involved in his church as a member of the audio/visual team, the activities coordinator for the summer youth program, and a participant in

several mission trips that completed a variety of construction projects. He has also volunteered his time to his local fire department and ambulance service.

Jeffrey plans to attend Bob Jones University, where he will major in chemistry. He intends to enter the field of law enforcement and specialize in forensic analysis.

Jeffrey thanks the Alton Godfrey Rotary for the tremendous honor of being named a Student of the Month.

Reilly Clark and Jeffery Vaughn will receive plaques in recognition of their selection as Students of the Month of January 2021.

