The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club is increasing its annual Student of the Year Scholarship and is establishing a new Industrial Arts Scholarship at Lewis and Clark Community College.

When the 2014-15 Student of the Year is honored by Rotary on June 8th, a $6000 scholarship will be awarded, up from the $5000 scholarship awarded in each of the past five years.

Beginning this fall, a $3000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a student in the Vocational Arts Program at Lewis and Clark Community College. The award is named in honor of longtime Alton-Godfrey Rotarian William E. Moyer.

In announcing the new scholarship, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President John Hopkins said, “For almost two decades, our Rotary Club, in addition to creating our 'footprint” all over the greater Alton area, has nurtured the college ambitions of young men and women through our Student of the Year program. But we recognized that traditional Arts and Sciences may not be for everyone. So to help out in an under-recognized area, we earmarked funds for those students whose ambitions may cause them to get their hands dirty at work. In naming the new scholarship after one of our most active members, contractor Bill Moyer, we honor not only his longtime commitments, but the dignity of all work, one of the founding principles of Rotary. By awarding the new scholarship for an LCCC student, we reinforce our growing connection with our local center of higher learning, a win-win for all concerned.”

To help fund the increased Student of the Year Scholarship and the new William E. Moyer Scholarship, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has committed the proceeds from the Gordon F. Moore “Service Above Self” Awards banquet on April 23rd. Joan Sheppard of Godfrey will be honored for her life-long commitment to area organizations and causes with the award which recognizes Rotary's motto of Service Above Self. Tickets and sponsorships for the banquet may be reserved by contacting event chairman Steve Tassinari at 466-5474, CNB Bank and Trust at 465-5656, Norton and Rain Insurance at 462-4455, Carrollton Bank at 467-1700, and Liberty Bank at 462-7000. The April 23rd banquet begins with a social time from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and the award program.

Seniors from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who have been honored as the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's Student of the Month throughout the school year are eligible for the Student of the Year scholarship. Criteria for selection include outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and participation in community service activities.

Since first awarding the Student of the Year Scholarship in 1998, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has committed over $60,000 to the program, assisting area students to attend such prestigious universities as Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern, and St. Louis University. The winner of the 2014-2015 scholarship will be announced at the club's meeting on June 8th at the Jerry Costello River Research facility on Route 3.

