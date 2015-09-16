Anne Ruckman and John Bohn of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on September 14th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap. The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 325 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Anne Ruckman is the daughter of David and Maryann Ruckman of Godfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and has consistently earned recognition as a Top Scholar as evidenced by her place on the High Honor Roll. Ruckman has received numerous awards recognizing her academic accomplishments and for her participation in student organizations and activities.

She has been a member of the Biology, Spanish, Architecture, Physics, and Robotics Clubs. She has been President of the Interact Club for the past two years and received the Rotary Youth Leadership Award during her sophomore year. Ruckman has been an active participant in the Music program as a member of the Marching 100, Pep and Symphonic Bands, and the Wind Symphony.

She has been nominated and selected to numerous awards including selection as a member of the European Tour of Illinois Ambassadors of Music and nominated to attend the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment, and the National Youth Summit Conference.

Her community and volunteer activities have been focused around the many projects sponsored by the organizations of which she is a member. According to Ruckman, “Serving others is an act that should never clock out nor be affiliated with monetary compensation. Volunteering is giving a part of your time, a piece of yourself, and finding a bit of who we are as a community.”

Ruckman plans to attend Bradley University and major in Material Engineering and Physics.

John Bohn is the son of John and Bethany Bohn of Godfrey. He presently ranks second in his class. He has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll and is presently serving as President of the National Honor Society. He was a participant in the Saturday Scholars program, was a recipient of the UMSL

Distinguished Achievement Award for Excellence in Science, and was nominated as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders.

Bohn is presently serving as Vice President of the Student Council and is a member of a number of school organizations including the Biology, Physics, and the French Clubs as well as serving on the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee.

He has been a member of the school’s club hockey team for four years and was chosen by the league to represent the league in the America’s Showcase National Tournament against some of the best high school hockey players in the country.

As a student leader Bohm has been actively involved in many community and school service projects, He particularly enjoyed serving as Jake the Elf who led children to Santa and seeing the joy in their faces.

He plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Chemical Engineering. His hope is that “he can contribute to the development of new technologies that will aid humanity around the globe.”

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

