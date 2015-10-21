Nicholas Hatfield of Alton High School and Katherine Ditman of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on October 12th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 327 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Nicholas Hatfield is the son of Bryan and Susan Hatfield of Godfrey. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a former participant in the Saturday Scholars program. He has been extremely active in student organizations that include Mu Alpha Theta, the Spanish and Physics clubs and the Redbird Nest .

He was a recipient of the Madison County Urban League Empowered Youth Award and is a member of the Principal’s Advisory Committee. According to Hatfield Soccer has been a huge part of his life. He has been a member of the Redbird varsity soccer team and has been a member of club soccer teams for almost 12 years. His commitment to soccer and his performance on the field earned him the honor of being selected as captain of the Redbird soccer team this year.

Upon graduating from Alton High, he plans to attend either the University of Illinois or Illinois Wesleyan majoring in Business with a Spanish minor.

Katherine Ditman is the daughter of Stephen and Sandra Ditman of Godfrey. She is currently serving as President of Marquette’s National Honor Society as well as President of the Student Council of which she has been a member for four years.

Katherine has been captain of the cheerleading team for the past two years and has participated in many other Marquette activities including being a member of the WYSE academic team, Breast Awareness and Spanish Clubs.

She has received the Presidential Service Award the past three years, awarded to students who complete over 100 hours annually of community and charitable service. Her volunteer service has included working with the Hospitality Department of St. Anthony’s Hospital as well as the Activities Department at Glenhaven Gardens in Alton. She plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Marketing and Supply Chain Management.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

