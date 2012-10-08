JORDAN MAYBERRY OF Alton High School and ALEXIS SILKWOOD of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for October at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on October 8th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 16th year of the program and 273 students have been recipients of the honor.

Jordan Maberry is the daughter of Scott and Amy Maberry of Alton. She has consistently earned a place on Alton High’s High honor roll while enrolling in honors and AP courses. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the Student Council for four years and selected as a class officer for three of those years, She has served as a Student Ambassador and was a candidate for Prom Queen during her junior year.

She has been actively involved in school activities as a member of the Spanish, Social Studies, and Interact Clubs. She has been a member of the Red Bird Nest, and a participant in the annual dodge ball and powder puff games. She is a member of the Quill and Scroll Society and is on the staff of the Tatler. She has been a member of WYSE and for the past three years has received a Congressional Letter of Achievement.

Mayberry has been actively involved in the community working as a volunteer at the Community Hope Center, the Salvation Army, and he American Red Cross She has also been active in her church and the Bond Christian Service Camps. After graduating from high school she plans to attend Southeast Missouri State majoring in Biology. Her ultimate goal is to become a Physicians Assistant and to work with children who are cancer patients.

Alexis Silkwood is the daughter of Joe and Staci Silkwood of East Alton. Alexis is a member of the National Honor Society at Marquette and has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll, She is President of the Student Council and is a writer for the Marquette Chronicle.

She has been a member of the Explorer girl’s tennis team and the softball squad. Because of her skills in softball as a pitcher she has led Marquette to third and fourth place finishes in the state softball championship tournaments. Because of her skill and record breaking achievements , she was selected as the Telegraph player of the Year for the past three years and the Metro Player of the year in 2012.

Her many volunteer activities include working with young people teaching them fundamental skills in soccer, softball, and basketball. After Graduating she plans to enroll at Mississippi State University.

Dr. Robert Hamilton. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

