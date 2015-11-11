Jada Green of Alton High School and Nick Berkenbile of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on November9th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 329 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Jada Green is the daughter of Craig and Rhonda Green of Alton. She ranks in the upper five percent of her class, is a member of the school’s National Honor Society and has consistently earned a place on the School’s High Honor roll. She has been a participant in the Minority Excellence program for four years and has been a member of the Student Council.

She has been very active in student organizations that include, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Physics, Biology, and Spanish Clubs She has been a member of the Redbird Volleyball team for four years and was selected to the Travel Softball All Star team for Illinois this past year.

Green has been actively involved in community service activities sponsored through the school and by external community organizations. She credits her commitment to community service with her experience working at a soup kitchen in East Alton. According to Green, “the soup kitchen opened my eyes to the harsher reality of our society and how everyday people can help the community through service.” She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Foreign economics and Policy.

Nick Berkenbile is the son of Dave and Cathy Berkenbile of Edwardsville. He has consistently earned a place on the school’s honor roll and has been a participant in the school’s honors program. At Marquette, Nick has been involved in sports, clubs, and other activities. A member of the National Honor society, and the Vernacular/Debate Club, he has participated in the St. Baldrick’s foundation program for several years. He was a member of the golf and tennis teams, and served as captain of the tennis team qualifying for the state tournament this past spring.

Nick has been very committed to community service projects. His interest in this area began early for him when he was involved in a Pro-Life March in Washington, DC. The many religious retreats he has attended and in which he assumed leadership roles has also contributed to his commitment to service.

Berkenbile plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and major in Pre-Dental.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

