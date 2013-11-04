Hannah Paul of Alton High School and Abigail Sanders of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for November by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on November 4th at the Banquet Center.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 295 students have been honored since the program was initiated.

Hannah Paul is the daughter of Lynn and Judy Paul of Godfrey. She ranks in the upper five percent of her class and has consistently earned a place on the school’s High Honor Roll. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Saturday Scholars program and a recipient of the Young Achievers award.

Hannah has been a member of the Student Council for four years serving as president and vice president of that group. She is a member of a number of organizations that include Mu Alpha Theta, Interact, Biology, and Spanish clubs, and the Red Bird Nest. She is a member of the Concert and Celebrations Show Choirs and has been a member of the Volleyball team for four years and was selected as the Scholar Athlete for that sport during her junior year.

With her commitment to many student organizations, she is particularly proud of her volunteer and community service work with many school sponsored service activities and the many community service projects sponsored by her church, Calvary Baptist, and other community agencies.

After graduation Paul plans to enroll at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Abigail Sanders is the daughter of Al and Nancy Sanders of Godfrey. She is a member and the current president of the National Honor Society and a regular on the school’s High Honor Roll. She is a member of the Student Council, serves as a student ambassador, and is a member of the school’s Worldwide Youth and Science and Engineering team, qualifying in chemistry and earning a second place in mathematics in state competition.

Sanders is a member of the Campus Ministry earning the Timothy Trophy for her efforts in working with that group. She has been the recipient of the Presidential Service Award for three consecutive years for her participation in the many community service activities sponsored through the school and her church particularly at summer programs at Camp Ondissonk and the Catholic Youth Summer Camp.

Paul plans to major in Pre-Medicine when enrolling in college after graduating from Marquette. Notre Dame, Stanford and Vanderbilt are on her list of schools that she is considering at this time.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

For More Information Contact:

Dr. Thomas Juravich

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club

467-0605

tjurav@charter.net

For Interviews:

Hannah Paul: 467-0631

Abigail Sanders: 466-0425

